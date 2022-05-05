Google Assistant’s delayed feature to fix your compromised passwords finally gets a wider rollout

Google Assistant will soon be able to detect data breaches from sites that you normally log in to with a saved password from Google Password Manager, then after warning you, it will offer to change said password automatically for you. If that sounds familiar, it’s because this feature was announced at Google I/O last year, but never saw a wide rollout.

It appears that is about to change, though. According to Android Police, a handful of users have started to see this pop up on their devices as evidenced by a tweet from leaker Max Weinbach, who provided the below screenshots and explanation of how the feature works:

Once tapped, a confirmation sheet will pop up which you’ll need to agree to. You’ll then be taken directly to the affected website to set up a new password for the account. Here, you can type in your own key or let the built-in password manager suggest one. Assistant can handle the entire process for you from start to finish, but you do have the option to take over at any stage. @MaxWinebach via Android Police

The feature only works on supported sites and is made possible by Google Duplex, whose AI now powers Assistant in Chrome and has bled into several apps across the Google ecosystem. Of course, you can also initiate the process manually by using Google Password Manager’s Password Checkup feature, which checks for compromised, reused, or weak passwords for you.

It is unclear at this time what the scope of the rollout is or which sites will be approved as part of the rollout. I hope I never have to use it, but if there is a data breach that I should be concerned about, I hope to have Google Assistant notify me first about it and let it take care of changing all those passwords for me.