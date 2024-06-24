Google announces Gemini for teen students at ISTE 2024

Google is making a pretty big splash at the 2024 ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education) conference, showcasing their latest additions for classroom technology that includes new Chromebooks and new Google Workspace for Education features. If you happen to be at the event, you can swing by booth 1424 to experience all the new stuff Google is announcing for yourself.

A commitment to accessible and responsible AI

Google believes that every student deserves access to high-quality education, and access to AI is a key tool in making that happen. The company is committed to making AI broadly accessible, taking careful steps to ensure its responsible use in the classroom.

Following the introduction of a safe and responsible version of its Gemini AI model for teens last year, Google is today announcing that Gemini will soon be available to teen students in over 100 countries, completely free of charge, and Google will not use any data from these chats to improve AI models.

Gemini (along with other AI-powered tools for ChromeOS and Google’s education software suite) is designed to personalize learning and make it more engaging. Here’s how Google is integrating AI into its educational offerings moving forward:

Gemini for Teens: In the coming months, eligible teen students will be able to chat with Gemini using their school accounts. Gemini will be off by default, giving school administrators full control. Parents and guardians can learn more about AI in education with Google’s helpful guide.

Read Along in Classroom: Now part of Google Workspace for Education, Read Along provides AI-powered reading support for students. Educators can assign reading activities tailored to individual skill levels. A pilot program is also underway to generate personalized stories.

Differentiated Instruction in Google Classroom: Google is experimenting with Gemini features in Classroom to help teachers create tailored lesson plans and assignments. Teachers will soon be able to define student groups and assign content based on individual needs. AI-suggested questions for science videos are already available in English.

Chromebook Plus: Google's powerful Chromebook Plus devices are getting even better with Gemini features like "Help me write," "Help me read," generative AI backgrounds, noise cancellation, and more. Perfect for teachers and staff, these Chromebooks start at just $350.

Google Vids: A new video creation app is coming to Google Workspace for Education Plus later this year. A version without generative AI will be available for students and educators, with the full AI-powered version accessible through a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on.

Be Internet Awesome Curriculum: Google has partnered with experts to develop a new Media Literacy Handbook to help teachers equip students with the skills they need to navigate the internet safely and responsibly in an AI-driven world.

More from ISTE 2024

There’s a lot more going on at this conference, and we’ll be covering it in the following days. As always, Chromebooks are a core part of the classroom, and education is a massive part of the Chromebook and ChromeOS story. Google takes great care in making strides to leverage ChromeOS (and now AI) in the classroom to help students learn in more comprehensive and inclusive ways. And just like any year prior, there are a lot of ways the company is working to make that happen. Stay tuned.