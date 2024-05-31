Acer unveils 2 new Chromebook Plus models at Computex 2024

Ahead of Computex 2024 in Taipei, we’re seeing some interesting Chromebook news. Earlier today, MediaTek announced their latest AI-powered Chromebook SoC in the Kompanio 838, and now we have Acer with a couple new Chromebook Plus models both for Enterprise and consumers alike. Let’s take a quick look at the new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and Chromebook Plus 515 Enterprise.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514

We’ll start with the more interesting of the two models as the new Spin 514 will be only the second Plus model from Acer that is convertible. While likely not quite as high-end as the Spin 714 we saw at Google’s Chromebook event last week, the images and specs of this new device from Acer look pretty sweet.

With a 16:10 1080p screen, upward-firing speakers, a backlit keyboard, and generally-pleasing aesthetic, I’m very curious to see how this Chromebook feels in the hand. Acer says it will start at $549.99 at Best Buy when it does launch in August in North America (July for EMEA), so I’m hopeful that the build quality is solid and that the screen is decent as well. There are going to be quite a few SKUs of this device (and an Enterprise-focused model), so let’s get all those specs out of the way and then discuss what we’ll see in-store to start with.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 Key Specs

Up to Intel Core 7-150U processor (options for Core 5-120U, Core 3-100U, Core i5-1335U and Core i3-1315U)

14-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen

USI pen support

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 256GB NVMe

QHD or 1080p webcam w/Temporal Noise Reduction

Blue Glass Lens w/Privacy shutter

2x USB Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Type-A

HDMI 1.4

10-hour battery

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint scanner

OceanGlass touchpad

12.59 x 9.05 x 0.82-inches / 319.9 x 229.9 x 20.9mm

3.31-pounds / 1.5kg

MIL-STD 810H

What we’ll see in Best Buy stores to begin with will be the model with the Intel Core 3-100U, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS storage for $549.99. I’d imagine there’s a slight chance the fingerprint scanner is left off of this model and I would guarantee the webcam option is the 1080p version, not the QHD. Those things aren’t for certain, but based on historical data, that’s likely what we’ll see with improved spec models on sale at Acer directly down the road a bit.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515

When I first saw this listing, I wasn’t sure if they were just re-releasing the existing Chromebook Plus 515, but after seeing the specs and images, this is clearly a new device all around. And I really like the look of it. Acer says this will only become available via commercial sales channels, so we may or may not ever see this Chromebook hit a store shelf; but there’s always a chance.

The initial SKUs with the Core 3-100U and 8GB of RAM are decently priced (for Enterprise options), starting at $649.99, so I could see this very attractive, larger device being pretty popular with businesses looking to deploy lightweight (3.7-pounds), large-screen Chromebooks on a reasonable budget.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 Key Specs

Up to Intel Core 7-150U processor (options for Core 5-120U, Core 3-100U, Core i5-1335U and Core i3-1315U)

15.6-inch 1920×1080 IPS screen (touch optional)

Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Up to 256GB NVMe

1080p webcam w/Temporal Noise Reduction

Blue Glass Lens w/Privacy shutter

2x USB Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Type-A

HDMI 1.4

10-hour battery

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Backlit keyboard w/numeric keypad

Fingerprint scanner optional

OceanGlass touchpad

14.2 x 9.39 x 0.79-inches / 360.6 x 238.4 x 19.95mm

3.7-pounds / 1.68kg

MIL-STD 810H

With the existing Chromebook Plus 515 and the new Chromebook Plus 516 GE in stores already, I don’t know that this device would have room in the consumer space, but it’s still an interesting one. I like the look of it and the color update is quite attractive. Look for it to launch in June both in North America and EMEA.