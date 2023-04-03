Google and ADT unveil the new “ADT Self Setup” security system with Nest integration

It’s here, folks! Three years after Google dumped more than $150 million into ADT and partnered with it to provide customers with more forward-thinking security setups, we finally have the result of that collaboration. Being called the “ADT Self Setup“, the new security system offers a handful of items that you can mix and match that work closely with Nest software.

ADT Self Setup is a security system that lets you install it by yourself, incurring fewer fees for hardware setup and monitoring costs. It combines ADT’s security hardware with Google’s Nest Cameras, doorbells, and more to provide comprehensive protection for your home. There’s a lot to cover, so I’ll fire off the details really quickly before giving my thoughts.

For a la carte options, ADT offers a door and window sensor combo for $15, a motion sensor for $25, a keypad for $90, a smoke detector with temperature and water sensing for $40, and a keychain remote for $20. All of these items will be centrally connected to ADT’s new Smart Home Hub “command center”, featuring a built-in keypad and 24-hour battery backup in case of a power outage.

On Google’s end, you can bundle together a Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Thermostat or Learning Thermostat, Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor battery-powered or indoor wired), Nest Wifi, Nest Hub (2nd gen) or Nest Hub Max, as well as a 2nd gen Nest Mini. Control for the entire system is managed through the new ADT+ application. Of course, your Nest devices can still be controlled through the Google Home app as well.

ADT offers a “Smart Monitoring” subscription service for $24.99, which includes “video verification.” This feature allows ADT experts to view the footage when someone sets off your security system to verify whether or not they should call the police on your behalf. Rest assured, ADT can’t just snoop in your recordings without permission—they will ask for consent each time before doing so. Unfortunately, the Smart Monitoring does not include Nest Aware, though we wish it did.

ADT Keypad – this will replace your aging Nest Security system

You can already pick up the ADT Self Setup with just a smart hub for $179. The “Starter” package, priced at $479, comes with the ADT “hub”, door and window sensors, and a battery-powered Nest Doorbell. For a hundred more bucks, the “Premium” package at $579 USD adds in the Nest Hub (not to be confused with ADT’s aforementioned Hub).

The ADT Self Setup system seems to offer a do-it-yourself security solution that combines the best of ADT’s security hardware and Google’s Nest devices. With a variety of packages and a la carte options, you can create a customized security system that fits your needs and budget.

For customers like me who were so heavily invested in the previous Nest security ecosystem (R.I.P.) and whose Nest Secure is hanging on for dear life, this is all good news. Now, I’ll just need to budget for all of these crazy combinations and wacky pricing structures. I suppose I could always build toward a complete system over time, and that’s truly the benefit of the piecemeal pricing. Besides, ADT knows how to truly do security whereas Google fumbled the ball on this constantly.

