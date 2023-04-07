Google killing off support for the Nest Secure, but you get a free ADT system as a result

Google has recently announced that it’s ending support for its aging Nest Secure. Actually, I called this just the other day when the new ADT system was announced, so it’s funny timing to receive an email from Google today about some pretty significant upcoming changes to its Nest ecosystem. The tech giant continues to evolve its home security products and strengthen its investment in ADT after dumping millions into it and gaining partial ownership.

As of April 8, 2024, Google will no longer support the Nest Secure system. To ease the transition for Secure users like myself, Google is providing an enticing offer: a “complimentary next-generation security system from ADT (up to $485 value, or $200 to use on the Google Store).” We’ll provide some additional details on what this entails when that new drops, but since the entire thing is pretty a la carte, the company may provide a credit for that much toward any combination of devices you’d like from ADT with its hub at the center. Alternatively, they could just give users the Starter kit we discussed a few days ago.

Update: We just received this email from Google detailing the complimentary offer

Additionally, Google is also sunsetting the device that began the Nest craze – the Dropcam. On the same death date as Secure, April 8, 2024, Dropcam features and device status will no longer be accessible through the Nest app. To help current Nest Aware subscribers maintain their home security, anyone with this service is being offered a complimentary Nest Cam (indoor, wired). Non-subscribers can also take advantage of a 50% discount on the same device. For those looking to recycle their old Dropcam or Nest Secure, Google has set up a recycling partnership and will provide users with a postage-paid shipping label at some point before the end.

As we continue our work to build and support devices and services that work well together, protect users’ homes and privacy, and create helpful experiences in their smart homes, these evolutions are a necessary part of the process. We anticipate an even better experience for Nest users as we implement these changes. Google spokesperson

Lastly, the Works with Nest program will come to an end on November 29, 2023. Works with Nest was an initiative that allowed third-party devices to connect and work seamlessly with Nest products, creating a more integrated smart home experience. With the program’s closure, Google seems to be focusing on its collaboration with ADT and leaning into the company’s expertise instead of its own, which is a smart move if you ask me.

These changes are undoubtedly significant, but they signal Google’s confidence in its new ADT partnership as the future of its security efforts. While not everyone may trust the tech giant with their home security (and for good reason as these devices went offline way too often for my comfort!), the backing of ADT, a well-established security company, adds credibility to Google’s offerings.

Essentially, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right? Google is riding the coattails of a successful company by injecting its smart home software into the equation, and nothing more. By taking the burden off of itself to build and maintain the hardware, it can just focus on what it’s good at – bolstering its partners and providing a great software experience. This seems to be a strategy it’s employing across most or all of its efforts after numerous failed attempts to be the sole provider of all of these elements (ahem, Stadia!)

