Finding Google Chat Spaces content is now easier thanks to direct Gmail Search integration

Google has been hard at work turning Workspace and more specifically Google Chat into the next social network. Actually, it’s becoming more of an intranet with copious amounts of discoverability within your organization’s efforts and communications, but that’s neither here nor there. Chat Spaces have become a replacement for Google Currents (formerly Google+), and we continue to see more ways to interact with them.

In an update to its Workspace blog, Google just announced that it’s offering a new way to quickly find one of the growing number of Spaces available to you in your teams. While you do have a long list of Spaces directly in Chat, you will now be able to search for them directly in Gmail alongside queries for mail and messages.

By allowing this, the company wants to encourage users to be more connected and community-oriented in their hybrid workplaces. By simply typing a name or description, or any text that was entered into a specific Space into the Gmail search bar and hitting enter, you will be shown all matching results. In addition to showing things from Spaces you’ve already joined, you’ll also see content from discoverable and restricted spaces that you’ve been invited to.

Over the next two weeks, this feature will become available to all Workspace customers, as well as those who still hold a legacy G Suite Basic or Business license. Sadly, it’s not yet coming to those with personal Google Accounts, but that’s alright. Aside from myself, I’ve yet to see a personal user with many Spaces on their account. For these types of people, it’s really useful for those looking to collaborate within their own family to meet their goals, but let me know in the comments what you use Spaces for!

