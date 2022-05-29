Gmail labels on Android will now let you ‘stack your chips’ so you can reach inbox zero quicker

It’s been about eight months since Google decided to add Drive’s ‘filters’ or ‘chips’ to Gmail to better help you find emails you’re looking for. Having already rolled out to Android and the web while using the search feature, these are now becoming visible while viewing specific Gmail labels on Android, according to 9to5Google.

In version 2022.05.01 of the Gmail for Android app, you’ll notice above that the aforementioned filter ‘chips’ appear just below the search bar at the top of the screen. Tapping these will automagically filter out your emails in that label, allowing you to see highly specific results. Again, this is not just search, it’s in a label!

By “stacking your chips”, so to speak, you can really whittle down emails from a specific contact, anything with attachments, from a specific date, and so on. On the first chip, you can change the label to a completely different one as well.

If I were you, I’d use this method on mobile to get to inbox zero quickly each day or at least to make progress toward it in smaller sessions. I’m partial to the web method of clearing old emails and spam or promotions out. By searching for something, selecting it and then choosing the “also select x other conversations”, you can delete hundreds or thousands of old communications at once.