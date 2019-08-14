Get yourself Stadia-ready with this Chromecast Ultra deal

If you had asked me a year ago whether you should upgrade to the 4K Chromecast Ultra, I would likely have told you to save your money. Unless you’re a UHD videophile, it’s likely that you don’t consume a lot of media in the ultra-high-definition, 4K format.

Fast forward to today and 4K televisions can be had for less than $500 all day long and Google has offered up free UHD upgrades to select titles in Google Play Movies. Then, of course, there’s Stadia. Google’s upcoming streaming game platform will bring us (fingers crossed) high-quality, near-lossless, UHD gaming with Google’s servers doing the heavy lifting. How about some real Chromebook gaming? Huh, am I right? Anyway, the Chromecast Ultra will be the go-to for users taking advantage of the upgraded 4K version of Stadia

That being said, now’s a great time to grab the Chromecast Ultra and save some cash. If you didn’t pick up the Stadia Founder’s Edition that comes with the 4K streamer, you can get 20% off at BUYDIG’s Rakuten storefront for the next 24 hours. Regularly $69, you can grab the Chromecast Ultra for around $55 plus tax and free shipping when you use the promo code HOME20.

If that isn’t reason enough to rejoice, you’ll also score $8.25 worth of Rakuten points that can be redeemed towards products of your choice. Throw in the extra 1% cash-back with Ebates and we’re talking roughly $46-$47 for the Ultra. That’s a pretty sweet deal. Check it out at Rakuten while you still can.

Chromecast Ultra from Buydig