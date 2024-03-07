You can finally try GeForce NOW’s best RTX 4080 rig for just $8

Cloud gaming has made incredible strides in recent years, and GeForce NOW has consistently pushed the envelope, making gaming more accessible on Chromebooks. No longer a novelty, cloud gaming is a seriously viable way to play even the most demanding titles across a range of devices. We knew this day was coming soon but finally, it’s official: GeForce NOW Day Passes are here! These passes will make it even easier to dip your toes into premium cloud gaming with all the bells and whistles – no monthly commitment necessary.

GeForce NOW day passes unlock a full 24 hours of powerful cloud gaming packed with all the perks of their Priority and Ultimate memberships. Whether you’re short on time, curious about those sweet RTX enhancements, or just want to savor a specific game for a day, day passes are a seriously tempting option.

What’s included with GeForce NOW day passes

For those looking to test out the highest tier of GeForce NOW, you’ll need an Ultimate day pass. Crank those settings with options to stream at 4K 120 fps, up to 240 fps, or with ultrawide resolutions. Plus, it’s like having a powerful RTX 40 Series GPU without needing to build a gaming rig. NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies deliver buttery-smooth gameplay and lightning-fast responsiveness, even on less capable hardware, like a basic Chromebook. And yeah, you can also turn RTX on for stunning, immersive visuals in supported games.

If you’re not worried about the top-of-the-line settings, a Priority Day Pass might be a good fit for you. While you won’t reach the same performance peaks as Ultimate, you’re still getting a massive boost over the free tier. Plus, RTX capabilities are still included for that immersive gameplay.

GeForce NOW day pass costs

An Ultimate Day Pass will set you back $7.99, while the Priority Day Pass is $3.99. Your 24-hour clock starts ticking the moment you purchase. And just a heads-up, these passes are in limited supply daily, so snag them early if you’re interested. And if you foresee yourself grabbing three or more Day Passes in a month, the monthly membership might actually be a better deal.

What’s new on the Ultimate Tier

Besides the day pass option, GeForce NOW Ultimate has seen some tasty upgrades lately. G-Sync and NVIDIA Reflex support at 60 and 120 fps translate into even lower latency, giving you an edge in competitive titles. Day Pass or monthly member, you get to enjoy these perks!

Look, we’ve been preaching for a while now how good GeForce NOW has gotten on Chromebooks and now you can easily try it out, without signing up for a monthly membership. Seriously, if you’ve even slightly considered it, just skip a latte this week, and give GeForce NOW a try – you’re probably going to be amazed, just like us. You can head over to GeForce NOW’s website to snag your Day Pass!

