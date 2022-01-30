G Suite Legacy free edition users may not be forced to pay for Workspace after all

Recently, we discussed how longtime users of G Suite’s legacy free edition would basically be forced to upgrade to the new and improved Google Workspace on July 1, 2022, and there were understandably many people who were upset by the company’s decision.

Possibly due to the immediate and heavy backlash of users who have taken advantage of the legacy free edition for 16 years at no cost, Google recently indicated that it would build some form of migration system with content purchases intact for those who didn’t wish to move to a paid Workspace account.

In the coming months, we’ll provide an option for you to move your non-Google Workspace paid content and most of your data to a no-cost option. This new option won’t include premium features like custom email or multi-account management. You’ll be able to evaluate this option prior to July 1, 2022 and prior to account suspension. We’ll update this article with details in the coming months. Google Workspace Admin Help

While we don’t yet know exactly what is meant by the “no-cost option”, the most obvious assumption is that the company is potentially looking at options for transferring these individuals and smaller organizations to free standalone consumer Google Accounts. This would include all of their G Suite legacy free edition purchases like apps, games, and so on bought through other Google services like the Play Store and Youtube.

If you’re in the group that was appalled by the news that the legacy free edition was going to be shuttered, this may provide a way for you to continue utilizing Google’s apps and services without taking a hit to your wallet. Until we hear more about what its plans are though, we can’t be certain of the sacrifices the move may entail.

One thing is for sure though – the support article linked above will be updated over the next few months with the solution and all of its details. Google likely only has until May 1, 2022 to reveal its plans as that’s the last date that users are allowed to select a Workspace plan for a seamless transition and no service interruptions. I’m actually wondering if it will offer refunds to anyone who wants to go free with whatever it proposes, but upgrades in the meantime out of fear that they may lose their account.

Source: Ars Technica