G Suite for Nonprofits officially gets the Workspace treatment

With over 150,000 nonprofits using Google’s G Suite productivity tools every day, the company has deemed it time to bring them into the Workspace fold. Previously, G Suite for Education and Enterprise for Education were rebranded to Google Workspace for Education. Now, G Suite for Nonprofits is being renamed to Google Workspace for Nonprofits. Along with it taking on new nomenclature, there are a few important changes you should be aware of, so let’s cover them!

Google Workspace for Nonprofits will remain available at no cost and will continue to include Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more. Not only that, but access to Classroom for managing and creating classrooms, assignments, and grades will remain unchanged. However, Google is expanding its Nonprofit offerings for those who need more advanced tools in their arsenal.

All three tiers that Workspace has become known for now exist for Nonprofits. Eligible organizations can get up to 75% off of the price of Business Standard ($3/user/month), up to 72% off of Business Plus ($5.04/user/month), and 70%+ off of Enterprise. You can compare all editions before choosing which one fits your needs.

If you’re just looking to get in on the free version of the platform first, you’ll have access to the aforementioned apps, along with professional email addresses at your nonprofit’s domain, the ability to have 100 participants in video meetings simultaneously, 30GB of cloud storage per user, security and management controls, and standard support. Google has created a video tutorial and a help center for organizations looking to get started with Workspace for Nonprofits, and you can learn more about it on the Cloud Blog.