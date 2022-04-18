Grab a free Titan Security Key if you have a 2TB+ Google One subscription

I recently wrote up a tutorial on how to use your brand new Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro as a security key for your Google Account. These devices have the company’s Titan security chip built right in, and it works just as well as the externally available USB-A/NFC or USB-C/NFC Security Key models that you can get from the Google Store.

Choose between the Titan USB-A/NFC or USB-C/NFC key and add it to your cart

Now, anyone with a 2TB or higher paid subscription plan with Google One can visit their “Benefits” tab to claim one of these keys for free! First noticed by 9to5Google, the security keys can be placed on your keychain and inserted into your Chromebook, phone, or desktop to improve your protection against anyone who shouldn’t have access to your account. This helps as an added layer of prevention against phishing attempts as well.

As you’ve probably already noticed, these are the NFC, or Near Frequency Communication models too, so you can simply have them near your device in order to validate your identity while signing it, which means you can skip the step where you plug it in, if you’d like. Google’s Titan security includes special firmware engineered by the company to verify the key’s integrity. It’s also built on FIDO open standards, so you can use it across other apps and services outside of the Google ecosystem.

If you visit the Google Store directly to add these to your cart, you won’t get one for free though – I’ll stress it again that you need to visit Google One on the web or in the app and navigate to the accessory via the “Benefits” tab. Your redemption code will automatically be applied at checkout, and “Saver” shipping will also be covered.

The USB-A/NFC Security Key normally costs $30 USD, while the USB-C/NFC Security Key normally costs $35 USD. If you’re interested in upgrading your Google One subscription, you can do so from your dashboard under the “Plans” tab. The 2TB plan costs $9.99 USD per month and gives you extra storage that can be shared with your family group, access to Google support experts, 10% back in the Google Store, and the company’s VPN for Android, iOS, and Chromebooks.