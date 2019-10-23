How Spotify Premium subscribers can score a free Google Home Mini

Google’s latest Nest smart-home products are quite impressive but that doesn’t mean the original Home isn’t worthy of finding a place in your home. Besides, who doesn’t like free stuff? Right? Well, if you are an existing or new Spotify Premium subscriber, you can pick up a free #madebygoogle Home Mini.

To check if you qualify or sign up, just head over to Spotify’s Google Home Mini landing page here. If you are already subscribed to Spotify Premium on an individual or family plan, you can simply log in and claim your promo for a free Home Mini. If you’re new to Spotify, you can set up your account, add billing info and you’ll then be able to claim your prize.

Once you’ve reserved your Mini, you’ll receive an email with further instructions. Click the link in the email and you’ll be forwarded to the Google Store where you can choose which color Home Mini you’d like and proceed to checkout. (You will be asked to link your Google account to Spotify) The promo will be applied and the shipping is on the house. Now, you’ve got a free Google Assistant smart speaker headed your way.

There are a few caveats for this deal. It is unclear from the terms and conditions but it appears that this may be exclusive to customers in the United States. Additionally, you cannot claim the Home Mini if you picked one up the last time they gave them away. Users who took advantage of the free Hulu promo still qualify. You also will be ineligible if you are on the Student Premium plan, a free or discounted trial or your subscription was purchased from a third-party provider. If you do qualify, have fun with your new smart speaker.