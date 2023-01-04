Start the New Year right with 60% off of Fitbit Premium for a limited time

If you’ve never subscribed to Fitbit Premium and have an interest in being more physically active with a little help from Google this year, then I have just the thing for you. Discovered by Reddit user Crazyorloco, the service is offering a limited-time deal for 60% off of its paid subscription!

That means that you can utilize the health metrics dashboard, see your sleep score wellness reports, mindfulness sessions, and more for just $31.99 USD for the first year. Normally, this costs $79.99 USD, and thereafter, it will bump back up to that original price, but it’s a great deal for anyone who wants to see what all of the hubbub is about.

Don’t worry – if you aren’t excited about shelling out a tank of gas (for a standard vehicle) on your wrist, they are also offering another pricing option. For just $3.99 USD for the first month, you’ll get all of the same benefits without the hole in your pocket. Well, truly, the hole will appear in your pocket over time instead of all at once, but that’s another talk for another day.

After the first month, the price goes back up to $9.99 USD, which is clearly a larger hole than the annual pricing, but options create accessibility. You could simply subscribe for four bucks for the first month and then cancel if you don’t think it’s for you, but with Google now owning Fitbit, I think checking out its features may be worthwhile at some point if you want to get the most out of your watch or have plans to upgrade in the future.

This deal goes until January 17, 2023, so you have almost two weeks to claim it before it’s evaporated into the wind. Some European users have noted that they also see the deal, making this not exclusive to the USA, but they did state that the pricing was jacked up across the pond, as per usual. My condolences, truly. Either way you look at it, it’s better than the everyday pricing, and I recommend you jump on it if you’ve been lingering in the consideration stage.

Oddly enough, you can’t get the offer by visiting Premium on the web for some reason. Instead, you’ll need to open the Fitbit app on your phone, navigate to the bottom right of the tray where it says “Premium” and go from there.

Newsletter Signup