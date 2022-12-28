So that Google can be the only way you sign into Fitbit, Google sign-in is being removed

I know, I know, off the rip it makes literally no sense, and I felt the same way. Just bear with me for a second though, alright? Because Fitbit has traditionally utilized Google Sign-in to let users manage their accounts in addition to the standard Fitbit login that was required for new device setups, both have remained as options.

However, now that Google has acquired the company and intends to unify its accounts on behalf of users for all devices and needs across the board, the Google sign-in will simply not suffice. Instead, a single sign-on or (SSO) option for Google will take the place of both options in 2023.

To reflect this, a new notice now appears at the top of the login screen on Fitbit.com it reads:

We are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon. To prepare for this removal, be sure you know the email address and password you use for Fitbit. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot Password For more information about your Fitbit account, including how to find and change your email address, see our help article. Fitbit.com

This is more than just an account consolidation process though. Obviously, many Fitbit users simply don’t have Google accounts, and were content to use their standard login credentials to access their data. Going forward, they will be required to set up a Google account and tie it to the health tracking service in order to continue using it.

The company will offer an option to move a Fitbit account to a Google account, and anyone who doesn’t want to make the switch and intends to leave the wearable ecosystem can continue to use their traditional Fitbit account until 2025 at least. Despite this, those who choose to do so will not be able to set up and use a new wearable device or its health features unless they migrate.

We’ll be transparent with our customers about the timeline for ending Fitbit accounts through notices within the Fitbit app, by email, and in help articles.

