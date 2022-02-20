Google loves its chips, now adding them to its Files app on Android

Google recently added smart chip filters to its Google Drive, and Gmail clients to make finding things much easier. Now, because it’s addicted to chips, it’s adding them to the Files by Google app from the Google Play Store.

While perusing the Apps section of the app’s browse menu a new set of smart filters will appear just below the top navigation. Each one has its own icon too, and while browsing the apps section, every entry reflects those filters icons for quick glancing.

As you can see in the images above, after updating the app, the “Large apps”, “Unused apps” and “Games” options are accessible to help you clean house a bit. These still work alongside the suggestions on the app’s home screen, but they are meant to help users fine-tune their process, targeting storage hogs that they aren’t generally aware of.

It’s worth noting that over the past year, Google Play has done more to help users filter out games in their library tab, so adding targets for games in the Files by Google app is yet another way the company is assisting with large files as games generally take up more storage space than documents and such.

Kudos to Android Police for the find!