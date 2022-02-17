Google Drive ‘Search Chips’ now generally available for all

Back in November 2021 Google announced a beta test for Search Chips: a new feature that makes it easier to drill down on your Google Drive search results by allowing you to filter by different criteria. The filters are presented once you’ve performed a search in the form of different drop-downs, as opposed to having you enter search operators in the search query. Google hoped that this new feature would help with both discovery and convenience for the end-users.

However, that was a beta and in order to try it, you had to first express your interest by filling out a Google Form and then wait to be accepted. Today Google announced that this feature is now generally available for all users and won’t require an opt-in, so we can all reap the benefits.

The search chips are broken down into the below options:

Location in your Google Drive

File type, such as images or PDFs

People the file may be shared or owned by

Last Modified, with different date options

Title only

To do, which is broken down into Approvals, Follow-Ups, or Ownership Transfers waiting on you to accept

Besides the functionality mentioned above, there have also been other improvements with the latest release, such as:

Spelling suggestions along with search chips

Ability to clear the search chips on their own, or together with the query

More date options for the “Last modified” chip

Google states that this release is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, with a gradual rollout of up to 15 days for feature visibility starting on February 15th. However, it is also available to consumer user accounts.

I can see myself using this feature quite often, as I have a very large Drive and do sometimes fall behind on organizing my stuff into folders. Being able to conveniently whittle down my search in real-time without having to plug in different criteria from the get-go is going to be a huge time saver.