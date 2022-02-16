[Updated] Grab the latest Chromebook wallpapers for your device

Want the latest Chrome OS wallpapers for your device? Google continues to supply users with an abundance of creative, beautiful, and interesting pieces, and while these do become available right through the built-in Personalization app which can be found by right-clicking the “desktop” and choosing “Personalize”, or “Set Wallpaper”, we’re going to make an effort to provide them here earlier than usual whenever they’re updated with a new collection or piece.

Instead of opting for a zip download, or separate zip files, we’re dumping them all into a Google Photos album so that you and your loved ones can gain quick access to them and pick and choose between them visually before deciding what you want to take for yourself!

As usual, all wallpapers found here are owned by their respective creators, and we’ll be keeping a log down below with each update to credit those creative individuals who have given their time and care to give us all something incredible to look at as we use our Chromebooks. Enjoy!

Heritage

Update – February 9, 2022: Google has added a new Heritage wallpaper from Arturo Torres called “Juega, chamaco, Juega“. Arturo states that one of his greatest honors of being a father is that he gets to see how his kids see the world from his perspective. It reminds him to let out his inner child and play or create and helps him stay inspired to illustrate! This became a Chrome theme back in September. Arturo is a visual artist who lives and works in Dallas, TX. He’s worked with an author named Shea Serrano on three New York Times best-selling books by adding illustrations to them for flair.

Many of the wallpapers in the Heritage collection celebrate the Latino concepts of family, connection, belonging, and fun. You can read each individual artist’s goal for the piece under its description in the Web Store, as well as get a link to their other works. So far, I’m loving some of the comic book-style illustrations. In particular, I like ‘Ball Don’t Lie’, ‘Mira! Let’s Go’, and ‘Ni de aqui, ni de alla’ – the latter of which is a reminder that while Mexican-Americans struggle with a sense of belonging to either side, they truly do belong to both and are all the more beautiful for it!

Togetherness

Update 05/12/21: Google has added new wallpapers for your Chromebook which celebrate cultural diversity. The new ‘Togetherness’ collection features artwork by Sabrena Khadija, Meech Boakye, and Aurélia Durand.

Togetherness was created to celebrate cultural diversity by blending self-expression with bold colors, floral designs, and vibrant colors. Each image shows people connecting in meaningful ways or an individual taking alone time – something essential to personal growth. You’ve gotta recharge every now and again to be better at “Togetherness”, right?

Anna’s Garden – Floral

“Floral” was created by Anna Kövecses, a Hungarian-born artist who lives in Cyprus. Her 11 designs were made exclusively for the Pixelbook Go back when it was first released. She uses pastels and oil paints with bright colors and simple shapes based on nature to mimic that of a child’s storybook, bringing out the child in you no matter what age you are!

Imaginary

Update: Google has added several new designs to their wallpaper manager in Chrome OS under the category labeled ‘Imaginary’. These designs were made by creative designer Leo Natsume using programs like Blender 3D, Photoshop, Illustrator, and more. Leo lives in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and has used his unique, 3d claymation and paper-style look for ad campaigns in partnership with big companies like Instagram, Facebook, Google, and more. Here’s a sample of his work, but you can get all of the new wallpapers for your Chromebook using the blue button below!

Elements

Update – February 9, 2022: Google has added four new Elements wallpapers. You can now pick up a flowing blue, green, red, or yellow design for dark mode on your device! The light mode version of each of these already existed in the Wallpaper picker, but they added too much contrast and brightness to the dark mode that is now available on Chrome OS.

The Elements collection by Rutger Paulusse is also among my favorite set of designs and look to be a mix of abstract hard candies and smoke or liquid, which are very pleasing to the eye.

Made by Canvas

Made by Canvas was created by Russ Gray and Hedof using Google’s Chrome Canvas drawing web application. I tried my hand at Canvas but was pretty terrible at it.

Collage

The Collage collection was created by Matthew Hollister, an illustrator working in Seattle, WA. It features a mix of abstract designs with color schemes that are often found in nature and are harmonious and pleasing to the eye.

Composition

Jerimiah Shaw is responsible for these incredibly creative and abstract 3D illustrations. He’s an artist/designer based in San Francisco, CA, and also creates animations and product designs. Many of his designs are inspired by physical materials like clay, candy, paper, nature, and even yogurt!

Leisure

Relaxing, vacation-inspired images of kicking back created with simple, flat shapes. Designed by artist Min Heo, a freelance illustrator who also lives in the Bay Area, California. She’s worked with clients like Cartoon Network, Bloomberg, Chobani, The New York Times, Vogue, and more in addition to Google.

Dessert time

A cotton candy cloud raining sprinkles, a stack of sweet, sticky pancakes with a grapefruit on top, and perfectly deconstructed and lined up sweets that pleases my OCD every time I look at them, these wallpapers are for those who have a sweet tooth and want to visually feast without the calories.

Colors

A set of soft spheres, and other shapes that blend calmly into one another with pastel colors. The “Colors” collection is a great distraction-free setup for anyone who wants minimalism but doesn’t want to go with the plain-Jane solids.

Illustrations

These are the first “kid-centric” wallpapers that were added back when Supervised Accounts were able to be signed into on Chromebooks. Younger children will love the space, ocean, and animal forest wallpapers, but our favorite at Chrome Unboxed is, of course, “T.rex on the run“.

Art

One of the first collections available on the modern Chrome OS, these art pieces are varied and interesting. Choose from several abstract pieces, as well as surreal scenery like a tiger in a boat, a floating house, several astral fantasy landscapes, and more.

Solid Colors

On offer are a basic set of colors for those minimalists out there who prefer a simple, distraction-free background while they work! Choose from several shades of purple, blue, orange, pink, and more, as well as a basic black, white, and grey.

Legacy Wallpapers

Want the first Chrome OS Wallpapers from back when the operating system launched? These continue to be some of my favorites to choose from. A gorgeous fox, a hawk, the Aurora Borealis, an airport terminal, and more – turn back time with these incredibly beautiful originals.

Default Wallpapers

The default wallpapers for Chrome OS are a bit quirky, but worth using every now and again. The grey Guest Mode piece is particularly a favorite of mine.