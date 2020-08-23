Double down with $70 off a pair of Lenovo Smart Displays

I have to admit, Lenovo has my loyalty when it comes to smart displays. We have a Nest Hub in our home but my tiny Lenovo Smart Clock is my favorite device when it comes to an Assistant-enabled display. However, Lenovo’s slightly larger and even more capable 7″ display has quickly become our favorite full-feature smart display around the house. We keep it on the island in the kitchen where it’s always on hand to throw up a recipe and the kids love to stream music from it when they’re getting their craft on at the kitchen table. The sound quality is more robust than you’ll get from a Nest Mini and the screen is large enough to see while standing on the other side of the kitchen but the smaller than average chassis allows it to blend into the counter and not take up too much space. This was the issue I had with larger displays like my JBL that has awesome sound but it takes up too much real estate.

That said, Best Buy has a Deal of the Day if you’re interested in two of the 7″ Lenovo Smart Displays. Like larger Assistant displays, the Lenovo features a touchscreen with all the home control features you’d expect from the Google Assistant. Unlike the original Nest Hub, Lenovo’s smaller display also features a camera so you can video chat with your friends and family. For privacy, it also features a shade for the camera and a mute button for the microphone. You can also cast video to the smart display if you don’t feel like talking to the Assistant. Oh yeah, you can also broadcast messages specifically to the Lenovo Smart Display thanks to a recent update on Google’s end. Normally $99.99 apiece, you can grab a 2-pack from Best Buy for only $129.99. That’s a savings of nearly $70. Some buyers may not have a need for two of these displays but hey, you could give one as a gift or maybe put it out in the garage. I don’t know. Still, it’s a solid deal on two solid smart displays but the deal ends tonight. So, get ’em while you can.

Lenovo Smart Display 2-pack