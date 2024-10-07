Don’t overlook the Pixel Watch 2: This deal is too good to miss

The Pixel Watch 2 might not be the newest kid on the block anymore but don’t sleep on it just yet. With the arrival of the Pixel Watch 3, the price of its predecessor has taken a tumble, and a few retailers are sweetening the deal even further. Right now, you can snag a Pixel Watch 2 for as low as $196.95 – a serious discount from its original $350 price tag!

The best deal you will find is on Amazon, where you can get the Pixel Watch 2 in Polished Silver Aluminum with the Bay Active Band for just $196. If you’re looking for a more stealthy model, you can get the Matte Black model with Obsidian Active Band over at Best Buy for $224. This WiFi model was originally sold for $350 until recently when the price was dropped to $250 following the launch of the Pixel Watch 3 but these are still the best prices we’ve seen!

Sure, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts some shiny new features but the Pixel Watch 2 is no slouch. It’s a sleek and stylish smartwatch that maintains the same design with a vibrant display (though a tad smaller than the new model) and the same Snapdragon Wear W5 Gen 1 chip. You’ll still enjoy a smooth, responsive experience and all the essential smartwatch features you need. Every model of the Pixel Watch

In day-to-day use, I’ve noticed that the performance between the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 2 is very similar. Battery life on the 41mm models also remains consistent, averaging around 24 hours on a single charge.

With the Pixel Watch 2, you’re mainly missing out on the latest fitness features and a bigger and brighter display. If those upgrades aren’t deal-breakers for you, the Pixel Watch 2 is still an excellent choice. It’s a premium smartwatch experience without the premium price tag. The Pixel Watch 3 might be the refinement Google’s wearable line needed, but the Pixel Watch 2 is still a very good option for most users. And at these prices, it’s a steal!