Disney+ is about to get a price hike and an ad-supported tier that won’t cost any less

You probably won’t be surprised to hear this, but Disney+ is following in everyone else’s footsteps and asking you to trade your dignity and pay for ads. According to a Disney+ help article that was just updated, the company plans to make two massive changes to its offerings.

First, it will bump the price of the basic plan up from $8 USD to $11 USD. Then, it will introduce a new ad-supported tier for $8 USD. Basically, you’re being charged more to keep things ad-free, and if you don’t want to pay the additional cost, you’re being force-fed ads between and during each show.

The fact that paying a provider to remove ads was literally the primary benefit of a subscription and now the opposite is becoming the standard is just so bizarre to me. I mean, I feel like I’m living in the Twilight Zone, and I don’t believe I’m alone in this.

You could easily say “If you don’t like it, cancel your subscription”, and well, I already have, though for other reasons. Regardless, the conversation should instead center around Disney’s corporate decision-making process and the state of the entertainment industry’s health as a whole.

These changes in pricing and features will go into effect on December 8, 2022 – that’s just about a month from now. There are also several changes coming to Hulu’s lineup when it comes to Disney bundling and Disney+ pricing, and Android Police has neatly outlined those in a bulleted list, so I recommend checking it out!

