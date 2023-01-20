Soon, you’ll be able to pause Digital Wellbeing’s Focus Mode schedule while on vacation

Digital Wellbeing is Android’s toolset for helping users look after their own health and maintain balanced screen time and app usage limits. While we still don’t have it on ChromeOS – something I’m pining for in 2023 – I was surprised to wake up and find that the app is getting a useful, new feature!

As reported by 9to5Google in its APK insights report for version 1.5 of the Digital Wellbeing app, Focus Mode is getting the ability to be “paused” or temporarily turned off under specific circumstances. This “Holiday” option will let you disable the stringent ruleset you’ve put in place for yourself while you’re on vacation.

For those unaware, Focus Mode is a toggle found in Digital Wellbeing that lets you turn off notifications for chosen apps and grey out their icon so that they draw less attention while you’re trying to maximize your productivity and crush the day. Once the schedule you’ve created expires, those apps will regain their color and send notifications again.

<string name=”focus_mode_add_holiday”>Add a holiday</string>

<string name=”holiday_title”>Holiday</string> <string name=”holiday_item_header”>Time off</string> <string name=”holiday_picker_positive_button”>Set</string> <string name=”delete_holiday_description”>Delete holiday</string> 9to5Google APK Insights

After this update rolls out, you will no longer be forced to delete your Focus Mode schedule entirely and set it all back up again when you return home or to the office for work (or temporarily disable the mode and forget to turn it on again). According to the APK Insights report, you will have the option to “Add a holiday”, set your “Time off”, and even delete the holiday upon managing these settings.

