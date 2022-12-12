Don’t miss this duo of deals on the delightful Lenovo Duet Chromebook tablets

Last week, I shared details about an upcoming deal that scores Snapdragon Insiders an exclusive discount on Lenovo’s formidable duo of Chromebook Duet tablets. The deal includes an additional $100 off the Snapdragon-powered ChromeOS tablet duo. I say “additional” because both devices just went on sale at Best Buy which means you can pick one up for as little as $199 if you have a promo code. If you’re not a Snapdragon Insider, you may still have time to claim the promo code. Of course, those are subject to availability.

If you aren’t a Snapdragon Insider or don’t have a promo code, you can still pick up a stellar deal on either one of both of these ChromeOS tablets. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen SoC and come with a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand. Not sure which one is right for you? Check out Robby’s side-by-side comparison below to assist you in your purchasing decision.

Duet 3 or Duet 5?

Made up your mind? Awesome. From now until December 18, Best Buy is offering some solid discounts on either of the Lenovo Chromebook Duets. If you decide that the larger, more productivity-focused Duet 5 is your flavor, it is currently marked down to $379. Throw in that Snapdragon discount and you’ve got yourself an awesome ChromeOS tablet/laptop for a mere $279. If the smaller, more tablet-y Duet 3 is more your style, it too is on offer for $299 which means that Insiders can score this handy little tablet for the cool price of only $199. Both of these are exceptional deals on two very exceptional devices. One thing to note, however. If you grab the Duet 3 and you’re looking for a stylus, you’ll need to grab a 2.0 model like the one from Lenovo. Grab a new Duet from Best Buy at the link below.