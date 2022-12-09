Snapdragon Insiders: Another big discount on the Lenovo Duet is headed your way

MediaTek may be the dominant chip maker in the ChromeOS space right now but Qualcomm isn’t being shy about how awesome its Snapdragon devices are. More specifically, Snapdragon powers the latest Lenovo Chromebook Duet family of ChromeOS tablets and for a second time, Snapdragon has partnered with Best Buy to bring its Insider community a hefty discount on either device.

Snapdragon Insiders get behind-the-scenes access, premium experiences, and extra perks that only the Snapdragon Insiders program can deliver. Join our community to get the inside track and help us shape the future of Snapdragon. Snapdragon Insiders

Snapdragon Insiders

Snapdragon Insiders is a free-to-join community and it comes with some pretty sweet benefits. Not only will you get a look at upcoming Snapdragon products and features, the program frequently offers exclusive perks, discounts, and freebies for its members. This time around, the discount arrives in the form of an exclusive $100 promo code for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5 which will be going on sale at Best Buy on December 12th.

On the 12th, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 will go on sale for $379 which is a $120 discount off of the normal MSRP of $499. That brings the total price down to $279 which is an absolute steal for this ChromeOS tablet. For those more interested in a smaller tablet, the Duet 3 will drop to $299 and the additional discount from Snapdragon will get you down to a cool $199. Again, a stellar price for this device.

Here’s the best part. The Snapdragon Insider community is free to join and once you’re a member, you’ll stay in the know when promotions like this pop up. On top of that, you’ll be included in some cool behind the scenes from Snapdragon events and other cool exclusive content offerings. There’s still time to join the community and claim your $100 discount on a new Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Just hit the link below and fill out the registration. I’ve been a part of the community for months and took advantage of this promotions the last time it came around. Hope to see you in the Insider Community.