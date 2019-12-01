Want a Pixelbook Go? $133 in-store cashback says you should head to Rakuten right now

This deal only lasts until midnight so I’ll keep it short and sweet. Unfortunately, we didn’t see any Black Friday deals on the Pixelbook Go but thanks to Rakuten’s site-wide Super Points promotion, you can still score some serious cashback to spend on your choice of thousands of products.

The best part is that the promo applies not only to the Pixelbook Go but to countless products across hundreds of sellers in Rakuten’s online storefront. Normally, you earn one Rakuten Super Point for each dollar spent with 100 points converting to $1 worth of credit to spend inside of Rakuten’s site. With the Black Friday weekend promo, you can grab up to 25% in cashback points on top of the “actual” cashback of 1% you’ll get for using Rakuten. (Formerly Ebates)

The base model Pixelbook Go is just a bit over retail via AntOnline’s Rakuten shop but the Super Points will nab you $133.60 in credit to spend on whatever you want at Rakuten.com/shop and that equates some great accessories for your new Chromebook at no cost to you. Awesome deal.

If you aren’t a Rakuten member, no worries. It’s free to join and you’ll get cash back when you shop more than 2,500 sites that have partnered with Rakuten. In fact, we’ve partnered with Rakuten to give one lucky reader a $250 Visa Gift Card and it’s open to new and current Rakuten members. Once you’ve signed up, you can shop the thousands of deals that include bonus Super Points and save some major cash before this deal is gone. It ends at midnight so act fast.

