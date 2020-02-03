Deal Alert: Grab this battery-powered portable ASUS monitor and save $50

We’ve tested a lot of external monitors here at the Chrome Unboxed office, A LOT. There are so many options out there on the market, it’s practically impossible to differentiate between the massive number of white label displays out there and even more difficult to tell you which ones will work well with your Chromebook. Then you have the ASUS Zenscree Go.

We got our hands on one of the Zenscreen’s from ASUS back at CES 2018 and it did not fail to impress. One of the biggest features of this portable display is the ample 7,800 mAh battery that takes a lot of the workload off of your Chromebook and lets you be even more productive when you’re on the go. The icing on the cake is that ASUS has engineered this monitor to be fully compatible with Chrome OS which isn’t the case for a lot of these off-brand displays we’ve tested.

ASUS Zenscreen Go hands-on

ASUS Zenscreen Go and ProArt 4K Portable Monitors At CES 2018 We've tested a lot of external monitors here at the Chrome Unboxed office, A LOT. There are so many options out there on the market, it's practically impossible to differentiate between the massive number of white label displays out there and even more difficult to tell you which ones will work well

The touch screen version of the Zenscreen Go will run you around $350 but if you’re like me, you don’t really use touch on an external monitor. Right now, you can get the 15.6″ Full HD non-touch Zenscreen Go on Amazon for only $249.99 and it features ASUS’ Rhineland-certified Eye care technology with flicker-free backlighting. The build quality is as premium as it comes and the magnetic case is perfect to set up your display at any angle you please. My only “nit” (pun intended) with this particular model is that ASUS opted to drop the brightness to 220 nits instead of the brighter 250 found on the touch models. Still, it’s a great display and at $250, it will serve you well for a variety of use-cases. Check out the Zenscreen Go in the Chrome Shop at the link below.

ASUS Zenscreen Go on Chrome Shop