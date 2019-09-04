Don’t miss this amazing deal on the superb ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM

It’s no secret that the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is one of 2019’s best and most complete Chromebooks. From the razor-thin bezels to the all-aluminum chassis and great speakers, there’s very little to dislike when we talk about ASUS’ latest flagship Chromebook. We have a few new contenders coming up in the ASUS C425 and the mysterious new ASUS C433, but there’s no final verdict on how those devices will perform.

What we do know is the ASUS C434 is a fantastic Chromebook capable of any task you might throw its way. Even though its been available for months at this point, ASUS seems to know it has a winner on its hands and hasn’t really leveraged sales and deals in the same way we’ve seen on other Chromebooks up to this point in 2019. On a seemingly endless basis, it is nothing for us to find $600 Chromebooks on sale for $400 or less, making it harder and harder to justify any Chromebook at full price these days.

Luckily, for those of you patient enough to wait for a deal, your day is here. While we don’t know exactly how long this one will last, it is worth some serious consideration if the ASUS Flip C434 has been on your radar. Both models are marked down and both feature nearly identical specs, save one thing: RAM. With an 8th-gen Core m3, 64GB of storage and either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, either of these devices are fantastic to use. The build is great, the keyboard is superb, the build quality is top-notch and the screen makes for a great viewing experience in an overall small/portable device.

The 4GB version is marked down to $499 while the 8GB version is reduced to $559 right now over at Amazon, saving you up to $80 off the original sticker price. As I said above, we don’t see discounts on the ASUS C434 too often due to the fact that it is easily one of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now, so if you’ve been on the fence at all about this Chromebook, the time is now. We simply don’t know how long this deal will stick around.

Shop ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 4GB/8GB on Amazon