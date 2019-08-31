Just released and already on sale. $75 off the all new ASUS Chromebook C425

ASUS’ first flagship clamshell hasn’t even been officially announced but thanks to a Lightning deal from Amazon, you can score on and save $75. ASUS will descend on IFA Berlin next week by celebrating 30 years as part of their “Wiser Together” campaign and I assume that the Chromebook C425 will be one of many announcements from the PC giant.

At $499, it’s a little difficult to recommend the 180-degree, non-touch C425 when you can spend a few dollars more and pick up the fully convertible, touchscreen C434. However, if you simply want a clamshell with premium specs, $424 is a solid price for this very attractive Chromebook. Amazon has the C425 listed for a limited time at this price with 20% of the available deals already out the door. If this one has your attention, now is the time to get your hands on one.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook C425

We’ll have our hands on this one very soon and we’re looking forward to running it through the paces. Stay tuned for an unboxing and first look at the ASUS Chromebook C425.