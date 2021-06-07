Deal Alert: The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook 8GB/128GB is down to $399

I just wrapped up the June 2021 edition of “Chromebook Deals” but I inadvertently overlooked one very good device that you may want to check out. Likely one of the most underrated Chromebooks of 2020, the Lenovo Flex 5 filled a very unique space that balances features with a budget-friendly price tag. The standard Core i3, 4GB/64GB model is regularly available on Amazon for under $400 and you get a formidable convertible with USI compatibility, a Comet Lake CPU, and great a keyboard/trackpad combo. Our only real nit with this model is the fact that it only has 4GB of RAM. While that’s okay for budget models, a Chromebook that sneaks into the premium segment and has a Core processor should have a minimum of 8GB. Anyway, that’s a talk for another day.

After the original Flex 5 launched, a new version showed up exclusively at Costco and it had exactly what we were looking for in a mid-range flagship. The 10th Gen Core i3 had been matched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage as opposed to the 64GB of eMMC found in the $400 model. It was odd that the upgraded model seemed to be sold only by Costco but thankfully, you don’t have to be a member of the buying club to grab the Flex 5. You do have to pay a 5% surcharge but at a retail price of $499, you’re still getting a great Chromebook at a very competitive price. f

Costo has frequently reduced the price of the Flex 5 to $449 which makes it a solid deal by any definition of the term but today, you can score this versatile 2-in-1 Chromebook for only $399. Even with shipping and the non-member surcharge, you can walk away under $470 and that’s a very good price for this Chromebook that will serve you well into 2028. If you happen to be a Costco member, you can waive the surcharge and you’ll be getting some serious bang for your buck. I use the Flex 5 nearly every day as my Canary Channel testing device and I love it just as much today as I did a year ago. You can find the deal at the link below. Note: This is not the 11th Generation Tiger Lake Flex 5 that will be arriving at Costco later this year but the 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake CPU is more than powerful enough for most users.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Costco