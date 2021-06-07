Chromebook Deals: June 2021 Edition

Memorial Day has come and gone with little to no Chromebook deals to really speak of but that’s okay. We’re back with the latest roundup of Chrome OS savings to get you into a new Chromebook and save you a little money. Whether you’re looking for your next premium flagship device or just a budget-friendly knock-around, we’ve got a little something for everyone and you can save $200 or more on a great Chromebook today. So, let’s check out what’s on sale for June 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebooks

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook lineup has enjoyed some serious discounts over the past couple of months and right now, you can score either model and pick up some significant savings if you play your cards right. Over at Best Buy, the original Core i5 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has been discounted by $200 which is a hefty price reduction on a convertible Chromebook that offers just about everything a user could want in a premium laptop. $799 gets you the Fiesta Red or Mercury Grey model but you can save even more if you head over to Samsung’s website. The Galaxy Chromebook is marked down to $849 at the moment but Rakuten is offering 10% cash back for a limited time which nets you the OG Galaxy for around $765. If you’re new to Rakuten, you can sign up with the link below and grab an extra $30 with your first eligible purchase and get the Galaxy for even less when it all washes out.

Galaxy Chromebook at Samsung

Join Rakuten

Power Tip: If you are eligible for Samsung’s Discount Program for Educators, first responders, military, and others, you can score this Chromebook for as little as $595 and that’s before the cashback from Rakuten.

If the second-generation Galaxy Chromebook is more in your budget range, you can pick up the Core i3 model right now on sale for $499 at Samsung. That’s a savings of $200 but eligible buyers can knock off an extra $100 with the Samsung Discount Program. Throw in the 10% cashback from Rakuten and you’ve got yourself a very nice premium Chromebook for as little as $360. That’s a tough deal to beat. Keep in mind, this model omits the stowable stylus and the fingerprint sensor but it also has significantly better battery life.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

On the other end of the price spectrum, Lenovo’s popular Chrome OS tablet is back on sale and you can pick up the 128GB model for only $249. Despite being more than a year on the market, this is still a great price for a versatile 2-in-1 that can be your on-the-go device or simply a great tablet to have around the house. At this price, it becomes all but impossible to recommend ASUS’ newly released MediaTek tablet that is retailing for $369 with half the storage. The Duet does get you that crispy 400 nit display and very premium hardware. While it likely won’t be your daily driver, it’s a great secondary device at a very impressive price.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook 3

If you need something with a larger screen that doesn’t break the bank, Lenovo’s Chromebook 3 is powered by the same MediaTek processor as the Duet but features a 14″ FullHD display and it retails for just under $249. You’ll get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in a very nice-looking device that will be capable of handling moderate tasks and even schoolwork if you’re a student. The version doesn’t feature a touch display which cuts down on the cost but you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 right now at Best Buy and it will only run you $219. It’s tough to find a decent device for under $250 but this one is a pleasant exception to that rule.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (Comet Lake)

Our Chromebook of the year for 2020, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has already seen a successor arrive sporting the 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs but as of this post, you still can’t buy the Evo-certified convertible. Lucky for us, the current Comet Lake model is still a powerful and versatile device that’s arguably worth its retail price of $629. We’ve seen the price of the Spin 713 drop as low a $429 which, frankly, is ludicrous. Today’s deal isn’t quite that crazy but you can still pick up the aluminum 13.5″ convertible for only $529 and that’s a very good deal on a Chromebook that will keep you up and running well through 2028.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713(Comet Lake) at Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14c (Tiger Lake)

This Chromebook isn’t actually on sale but it is probably one of the best values around when you consider power and performance along with price tag. HP’s latest iteration of the Chromebook x360 14c is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake family of CPUs which boast massive gains over their predecessors. This new generation of Core i3 Chromebooks is more powerful than any Chrome OS device that’s ever hit the market. HP is selling the 14″ convertible Chromebook with the 11th Gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage for the impressive price of only $619. That’s $10 less than the previous 10th Gen model and you’re getting twice the storage and a significantly faster CPU. You can pick one up directly from HP today.

HP Chromebook x360 14c(Tiger Lake)

Bonus Deal: $99 Pixel Buds

This isn’t a Chromebook but it’s definitely a deal worth mentioning again. Last week, Google announced the Pixel Buds A-series out of nowhere and the reviews thus far have been very positive for the $99 follow-up to last year’s TWS earbuds. That said, the previous generation has a lot going for them, and right now, you can grab a pair of Clearly White Pixel Buds for $99 and I think they’re worth that a year later. That’s an $80 discount on some great-sounding audio with all the little Google-y extras.

Google Pixel Buds at AntOnline