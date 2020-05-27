Deal Alert: Take up-to $70 these Nest Wi-fi bundles

Looking to upgrade your home wi-fi? Google’s Nest mesh routers are a great choice. We have a router and add-on point here at the office and there hasn’t been a single instance where we’ve found the coverage or speed lacking in any way. As an added bonus, the add-on “points” double as pretty decent Google Assistant smart speakers and paired with the main router, you’ll get up to 3800 sq. ft. of delicious mesh coverage.

Right now, you can save up to $70 when you purchase various configurations of the Nest wi-fi bundles. If you only need a single router, Best Buy has you covered with a discount of $20. If you need a little more coverage and like the idea of having that Assistant-enabled speaker placed discretely in your home, the router and point come in at $199 which is $70 off the normal retail. Perhaps you need to cover a large space but have no interest in a smart speaker. Amazon’s got your back. Along with the $20 discount on a single router, you can grab an exclusive router 2-pack and save $60. With that, you’ll enjoy up to 4400 sq. ft. of seamless wi-fi coverage at home or around the office. Find all the buying options by heading over to the Chrome Shop.

Nest Wi-fi on Chrome Shop