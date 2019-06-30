Deal Alert: Return of the $60 Nest Home Hub

Last week, YouTube TV users got a pleasant surprise as emails rolled out offering a $49 Nest Home Hub to family account managers. If you aren’t a subscriber, you can still pick up Google’s first smart display for more than fifty percent off of the updated $129 MSRP.

From now until July 3, (or until supplies last) you can score the Nest Home Hub from Rakuten for an already impressive price of $71.70 and save an extra 10% with the promo code ‘ALT10’ if you’re a Rakuten member. (If you aren’t, it’s free to sign up and totally worth it in my opinion.)

That brings the #MadeByGoogle smart display down to $60.94. Not the absolute lowest it’s been but really close. This is a great deal if you’re looking to get your feet wet in the smart home arena or simply to expand your Google Home resume.

Check out the deal at the link below and don’t forget to sign up for Rakuten’s Ebates and get up to 6% back on purchase from the shop.