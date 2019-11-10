Deal Alert: Grab the Pixel Slate with Brydge Keyboard and save $350

Google’s latest Chromebook, the Pixelbook Go, appears to be charming the hearts of a lot of tech reviewers. Thanks to its premium design, more-competitive pricing and simplistic approach to Chrome OS, it is likely on the wishlist of a lot of shoppers this holiday season. Despite its intangible desirability, many users will still want something that offers more versatility. With the growing number of “premium” 2-in-1 devices, there is no shortage of options. Especially when you’re comparing them to the Pixelbook Go’s $649 and up price tag.

Prior to the spectacle that is Black Friday, Amazon has a deal on what some would argue is the best 2-in-1 Chrome device on the market. The Pixel Slate has suffered at the hands of many a disappointing review but the fact remains that the hardware is exceptional, the display is unrivaled and a maturing operating system is make the Slate an appealing Chromebook to many.

For a limited time, you can grab the Core m3/64GB Pixel Slate for $529.99 and while you’re there, pick up the Brydge G-Type keyboard for half of its retail price. Brydge’s answer to the Slate’s #madebygoogle keyboard is without a doubt a better companion to the Pixel Slate and at $79.99, it’s a steal. That means you can grab the combo and get out the door for $40 less than the Go and you’re getting a gorgeous convertible setup with that buttery Molecular display, great speakers and specs that are ample enough to put in a good day’s work.

Buy the Pixel Slate On Amazon Buy the Brydge G-Type On Amazon