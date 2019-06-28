Deal Alert: Pick Up The All-New Brydge C-Type Chrome OS Keyboard For $66

Brydge’s C-Type keyboard designed specifically for Chrome OS has been on the market barely a month. Retailing for $99, it may not be for everyone but we unanimously agree that it’s worth the money.

If you’ve had your eye on the premium Bluetooth keyboard, we just stumbled upon a deal that makes easily makes the C-Type the first choice for an external Chrome OS keyboard.

An email from Kelly H. this morning tipped us off to a listing from Provantage that can score you the C-Type keyboard at a $35 savings. At first, I thought it must be a misprint and maybe it is. Still, it’s you’re chance to get this beautiful, all-aluminum peripheral for only $65.70.

Whether you’re using a Chromebox or like many, docking your Chromebook with an external monitor, the C-Type by Brydge will make a beautiful and capable addition to your desk setup. Not only that, it’s small and sleek enough to throw in your bag when you’re on the go.

Grab the C-Type at Provantage before they up the price back to a hundred bucks.

Don’t forget, we’re giving away two C-Type keyboards and there’s still time to enter. You still have five days to get your entries.