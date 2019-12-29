Deal Alert: Over $100 off the premium ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

The holidays may be coming to a close but that doesn’t mean that the deals have to end. Apart from another insane deal on the #MadeByGoogle Pixel Slate, you can find some significant savings on a wide variety of Chromebooks if you’re willing to take the time to do some digging.

Before the Pixelbook Go landed, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 was arguably the best Chromebook of 2019 and thanks to frequent sales, it’s also one of the more budget-friendly premium devices out there. Right now, you can pick up the Core m3, 4GB/64GB version of the Flip C434 at Amazon and save $104.99.

For $465, you’ll get a premium, all-aluminum convertible with a 14″ FullHD display and some of the smallest bezels in the world of Chrome OS. Thanks to its compact design, the 14″ Chromebook carries a footprint of a device that’s much smaller without sacrificing precious desktop real estate. Around the outside, the Flip C434 offers a good mix of ports with 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A and a MicroSD card slot. You’ll also get a backlit keyboard and a rich display that offers better-than-average brightness. You can find the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 by heading to Chrome Shop at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook C434 on Chrome Shop