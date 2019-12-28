The Pixel Slate is the Chromebook to buy right now thanks to a crazy price drop

There are deals on Chromebooks, and then there are RIDICULOUS deals on Chromebooks. This one falls in the latter category, and it isn’t the first time we’ve seen Google pull a stunt like this with this particular Chromebook. The only difference this time around is the fact that we have a firm end date on the bundle sale and it isn’t too far in the future.

What we’re looking at is quite simple: the Pixel Slate (m3, i5 or i7 models) all marked down by a whopping $350. Then, to make the deal go from great to ludicrous, Google is throwing in the Pixelbook Pen and your choice of keyboard for FREE. Again, we saw this deal back in November and it worked out quite nicely for many readers and a handful of our close friends and family.

You see, even with my hangups with the Pixel Slate, it is still premium piece of hardware and a very nice device overall. When prices dip down this low, it makes the prospect of a purchase much, much simpler because you don’t feel like you’ve dropped a small fortune to get your hands on it. When price is more reasonable, so are our expectations for the hardware we buy. The entry-level Core m3 Pixel Slate with the keyboard and pen is over $1000 on a regular day. With this deal, you get it all for only $450, and that price gives you the ability to overlook small nags you may have with it.

Currently, you can get this deal on the Google Store and hit-or-miss at Best Buy. We’ll put links to both, but it seems Best Buy might be out of the Pixel Slate for the time being. On Google’s landing page, there is no mention of an end date for this deal, but doing a search for Pixel Slate yields a paid advertisement as one of the top results and it clearly states the deal will end on December 30th. So, if you are keen on snagging one of these heavily discounted Chromebooks, you need to make your decision quickly.

