Deal Alert: Lenovo’s 4K Chromebook is on sale and more affordable than ever

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook was the first 15.6″ “ultra-premium” device to launch with 8th Gen Intel processors and is still the only UHD device on the market while we wait for the 4K Pixelbook Go to arrive. Our time with the Yoga Chromebook resulted in very little to dislike about the massive 15.6″ convertible aside from the less than savory battery life, but that comes with the territory when you’re pushing that many pixels on the display.

All-in-all, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is probably the best of what’s around if you’re in the market for a Chrome OS device with the largest screen you can get. You can currently score some impressive savings on the 4K model during Lenovo’s Black Friday sale but Best Buy just threw a curveball that tosses that deal out the window.

Lenovo Yoga C630: The First 4K Chromebook The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook was the first 15.6" "ultra-premium" device to launch with 8th Gen Intel processors and is still the only UHD device on the market while we wait for the 4K Pixelbook Go to arrive. Our time with the Yoga Chromebook resulted in very little to dislike about the massive 15.6" c

Regularly priced at $899, Best Buy has knocked $350 off the 4K Yoga which makes it the lowest price I’ve seen on this Chromebook. Yes, there are some less expensive flagship devices out there at the moment such as the HP Chromebook x360 but you won’t find a 15.6″ device with these specs and that display anywhere. The 4K Yoga Chromebook isn’t listed on Best Buy’s Black Friday page so it’s anybody’s guess how long this deal with last but it’s definitely worth taking a look if you’re in the market for a premium Chrome OS experience

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 4K

Chrome OS

Intel Core i5-8250U processor

8GB RAM DDR4 SDRAM 233MHz

128GB eMMC storage

15.6″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen display (3840 x 2160)

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

all-aluminum chassis

360-degree convertible design

Android and Linux app ready

Auto-updates guaranteed through June 2025

4.19 pounds

14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″

Midnight Blue

Select Perks for new Chromebook owners

Pick up the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook 4K from Best Buy for the low price of $549.99 before they’re gone.

4K Lenovo Yoga Chromebook at Best Buy