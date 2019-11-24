Black Friday Now: Best Buy brings back the $349 HP Chromebook X360

Best Buy will undoubtedly be one of the best places to pick up some great tech deals this week as Black Friday arrives in just a few days. This year, the electronics retail giant is looking to get a leg up on competitors with a score of “Black Friday Now” deals with which buyers can pick up some early holiday gifts and skip the lines on Friday.

For the past year, the HP Chromebook x360 has been one of the most popular devices among consumers thanks to its impressive list of features and frequent discounts. It isn’t unusual to find the 14″ convertible on sale for around $400 at Best Buy, Amazon and other stores. This is a great price and a year later, it’s still worth the money.

On the heels of the newly released Gold model of the Core i3 HP, Best Buy is offering it and the original Blue model at the deeply discounted price of $349. That’s a savings of $250 and it makes the HP the most affordable premium 2-in-1 in the Chrome OS space at the moment. We’ll likely see comparable deals on devices such as the Dell Inspiron 14 but the HP offers 8GB of RAM compared to Dell’s 4GB and that’s a big deal to me and a lot of other users.

The sale is live and available now online and in stores if your local Best Buy has one in stock. Both models feature the same internals which includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 14″ Full HD touch display complements the convertible form-factor and yes, it comes with a backlit keyboard. This is the perfect gift for just about anyone in the market for a new computer and at this price, it’s a steal. You can check out this and all of Best Buy’s early Black Friday Deals below.

