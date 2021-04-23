Deal Alert: Grab the original Google Nest Hub for $69 ($20 off)

Google’s latest smart display offers up some substantial upgrades over its predecessor, the original Nest Hub. I reviewed the Nest Hub Gen 2 a couple of weeks ago and all in all the sleep tracking works rather well despite being somewhat minimalistic. Even if you aren’t into Google “watching” you sleep, the audio boost that comes with the new Nest Hub is quite impressive and well worth the extra $10 you’ll pay over the OG Nest Hub’s $89 price tag. That said, right now is still a very good time to pick up the first-gen Google Nest Hub if you’re looking for a good smart display at a very reasonable price.

Google no longer carries the original Nest Hub on its website but most of the usual authorized Google retailers still have an inventory of the smart display and normally have it listed for $89. I presume that Google is likely no longer producing the first-gen Nest Hub and it appears that many stores have now slashed the price to clear out their inventories. The smart display debuted with a hefty MSRP of $149 back in 2018 before Google dropped the regular retail price to ninety bucks but now, you can score this handy Assistant smart display for only $69.99.You can find this deal at Best Buy, Adorama, B&H Photo, and many other Google retailers.

If you’re serious about having the latest and greatest smart home, I’d still recommend ponying up the $99 for the 2nd Gen Nest Hub. You’ll get that handy sleep tracking, greatly improved audio, and the added bonus of a Thread radio which will help future-proof your smart home grid with easier integration of devices from other ecosystems. If you simply want a useful smart display that works well and won’t break the bank, this is a very solid deal on a good Assistant device that can control your home, stream audio, act as a photo frame, and even play videos. Remember, neither of these displays features a camera. So, don’t buy them thinking that you’ll be making video calls. For that, I recommend the Lenovo 7″ smart display with the Google Assistant. You can find a list of retailers with this Nest Hub deal below.

1st Gen Nest Hub