Deal Alert: Grab the Chromebook Duet Tablet from Lenovo for $243

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet has become one of the most sought after devices of 2020 and rightfully so. Lenovo has designed a near-perfect Chrome OS tablet that strikes a harmonious chord of price, function and portability. Since its debut, the Duet has been available in the 128GB version from Best Buy when it wasn’t sold out but to get the 64GB model, you had to head to Walmart as Lenovo wasn’t selling the tablet. Personally, I’d opt for the 128GB variant because you get double the storage for only $50, and right now, students can even score a free pair of $200 Sony headphones when they buy the Duet.

Still, I’m not you and you may be interested in the 64GB Duet and that’s totally fine. Unfortunately, the Walmart listing appears to be gone and the company’s third-party partners are selling the lesser model for over $300. No thanks. If you’re still interested in the 64GB version, Lenovo has finally listed it for sale on their website and thanks to some current promotions, you can grab one for $243. The retail on Lenovo’s website is $289.99 but when you check out, use the promo code “EXTRAFIVE” to knock 5% off of the price. Then, to score the extra savings, make sure you have the Rakuten extension installed and activated. You’ll pick up another 12% cashback for a limited time. The two discounts combined will bring your pre-tax total down to $242.43 and that’s not too shabby.

At some point, Lenovo may sell the 128GB version on their website but this is the only model currently available directly from the maker. Again, I’d lean towards the 128GB model but we’ve fielded a lot of emails and comments asking when Lenovo would have the Duet listed and now, we know. You can find the Duet Chromebook listed at Lenovo at the link below. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to sign up for Rakuten to get your extra cashback on practically anything at Lenovo.com. You can find the other Duet listings by heading over to The Chrome Shop.

