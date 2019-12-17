Deal Alert: Grab the all-new Nest Mini on sale and score a Chromecast for only $16

Whether you’re still finishing up some last-minute holiday shopping or you’re all wrapped up and ready for the big day, there are still some deals going around that are worth checking out. This one, in particular, is one of the best deals we’ve seen on Google’s newest smart speaker, the Nest Mini and depending on how you bundle, you could save as much as $50 or more.

Like many retailers, Best Buy is selling the much-improved Nest Mini for $35 but that savings increase when you throw in some other #madebygoogle devices. The most enticing of which is the 3rd Gen Chromecast which is discounted to $16 when you pair it with the Nest Mini. That means that you can pick up the combo for an impressively low price of $51. That’s a savings of nearly $34 on some great Google hardware.

The deals don’t end with Google devices. You can throw in Assistant-compatible products such as the C by GE A19 smart light bulb. Normally $24.99 for two, you can grab the 2-pack for $4 when you match it with the Nest Mini. That’s right, ONLY FOUR DOLLARS! The GE smart bulbs don’t require a hub or a bridge. Simply sync them to your Google Home devices using Bluetooth then control them with OK, Google commands.

The best part of this deal is the fact that you don’t have to pick one or the other to save. If you throw the Nest Mini, the Chromecast and the GE smart bulbs in your cart, you’ll save just shy of $55. Oh yeah, did I mention that Best Buy is throwing in some free subscriptions? With the Nest Mini, you’ll get 3 months of Premier streaming from SiriusXM as well as 90 days of Pandora Premium FOR FREE. That’s a whole lot of stuff for very little dough. Check out deals at Best Buy before they’re gone.

Shop the Nest Mini at Best Buy