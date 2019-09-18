Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Google’s latest smart display, the Nest Hub Max, has been on the market barely a week but there are already some deals popping up that can save you some money. We haven’t had a chance to do a full review of the 10″ #MadeByGoogle smart display but the reception from most have been positive thus far.

Anyway, if you’ve been considering the Nest Hub Max, there are a couple of buying options out there that can save you as much as $35 or score you a free Google Home Mini. ($49 value) The former comes from Wholesale Connection via Rakuten. For a limited time, you can grab the Hub Max and use the promo code “HOME15” at checkout and save 15%. You’ll also pick up 10% in Super Points which will give you an extra $22.90 to spend just about anywhere on Rakuten.

Save 15% on the Nest Hub Max at Rakuten

Don’t forget to sign up for Rakuten (formerly Ebates) to get an extra 1% cash back on this purchase and up to 10% across hundreds of other sites.

If you’re looking to add another smart speaker to your home, the connected home site Tink is offering a free Google Home Mini when you purchase the Nest Hub Max as regular price. If you’re like me, you probably don’t need another Home speaker around the house. No worries. Tink is also offering your choice of a free smart bulb or TP Link smart plug that works with your new Hub Max. They have a page full of deals for all kinds of Google Home and Nest products for just about any budget or use case.

Shop Google/Nest at Tink.us