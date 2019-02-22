Deal Alert: Grab A 4K Lenovo Yoga Chromebook And Save $270

Finding a deal on a flagship Chromebook seems to get easier and easier every week. Between Best Buy, Amazon and manufacturer direct, someone is almost always offer ing at least $100 off on a premium, Kaby Lake device and it’s really difficult to definitively say which is the best deal.

One of the many things I learned from my years in the car business is that there isn’t a “best deal” on any particular vehicle. It’s all about what’s the best deal for you, the individual.

In general, the value of a product outweighs the actual cost. Consumers will pay more for something is they see more value in it and for that reason, there will never be a precise answer to the question “what’s the best Chromebook I can buy right now?”

With that being said, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook brings a lot of value to the table but it also carries a premium price tag if you want all of the goodies that come with the world’s only 4K Chromebook.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t worth the money. Only that, at$899, there are other buying options to consider. My daily driver is the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 that’s equipped with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It’s beautifully designed and has a garaged stylus that you won’t find on the Lenovo.

The Acer retails for $899 and despite being a bit overpriced in my opinion, it remains my go-to with the HP x360 coming in a close second. If you can find the Acer on sale, I recommend it above all of the 8th gen Kaby Lake Chromebooks on the market.

Which leads me back to the Yoga Chromebook. As you can see in Robby’s review, it offers most of the great features we’ve seen in all of the latest flagships and adds the massive 15.6″ desktop for users who like a lot of real estate in their laptop.

The 1080P version has been discounted frequently and deeply via Lenovo as well as Best Buy lately but right now, you can pick up the 4K, UHD model for an insanely low price of $629.

That’s right. Lenovo is still taking $200 off the Yoga and you can save an extra 10% when you use the promo code PRESIDENT10. That brings the total savings to $270 and that’s a huge value.

For less than $650, here’s what you’ll get:

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250 processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB eMMC storage

4K UHD 15.6″ IPS touch display

Backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C 1 x USB 3.0

MicroSD

Convertible form-factor

Android Apps

Linux Apps

Chromebook Freebies from Google

Again, I can’t tell you which device is best for you but I can say that this is a great value on an awesome Chromebook. If you’re looking for a little less but still want the premium features, the base Core i3 model is still a powerful device with enough horsepower for even heavy use. It comes with a 15.6″ 1080P display, 8GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Lenovo has knocked $150 of this model and you can still get the extra 10% off making it a beautiful $450. You won’t find many devices for that price offering that many premium features.

Thank to George E. for spotting this promotion!