Deal Alert: Google Home Max and Mini Bundle are cheaper than ever at $188

The smart-home shopping site Tink is still running some seriously awesome Cyber Week deals on the Google Home Max and other Assistant-compatible devices but Walmart just dropped a bundle that is hands-down the cheapest we’ve seen. Most retailers are selling the Google Home Max for $199, Walmart included. However, if you head to the Google Home Max listing on their site, you see the offer to bundle it with the original Google Home Mini and take off an additional $11 for your trouble.

For $188, Walmart is giving you nearly $450 worth of Google Home goodness. The Home Max alone is worth every penny of that and then some. If you are looking for great audion and smart home functionality, this is the best deal around. You can grab the Home Max in Chalk or Charcoal depending on your decor preferences but the Chalk Mini is the only option available in the bundle. Still, it’s pretty much free and it would make a great stocking stuffer for someone on your holiday shopping list if you haven’t the need for another one around the house. You can find the Max at the link below. Simply scroll down to the middle of the listing to see the bundle offer.

Google Home Max and Mini at Walmart