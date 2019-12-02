Cyber Monday Deals: Save up to $339 on these Google Home Max bundles

Most of the Black Friday smart home deals have been in full effect since last week and will continue through the end of today, a.k.a. Cyber Monday. If you’re in the market for some new Google Assistant speakers, there is no shortage of deals to be had but the smart home site Tink has some serious savings on the Google Home Max that you might want to check out before you buy.

The Google Home Max is still our go-to audio device around the office and for good reason. Apart from being an Assistant-enabled device that can control all of our smart things, Max is still one of the best audio experiences of any smart speaker on the market. Personally, my home would have zero need for two of the massive speakers but I can imagine that there are a number of you that could definitely take advantage of pairing a couple of the Maxes to create a powerful stereo set up around the house or other venues.

Most stores are offering the Google Home Max at $199 for Cyber Week but Tink will send you a pair of the speakers for only $339. That’s a savings of 43% or $259 of the retail MSRP of $299 each. If you’re serious about upping your audio game and are interested in two great smart speakers, this is the way to go.

Don’t need that much sound? I hear you and Tink does too. If you’ve considered a single Google Home Max, Tink is selling the smart speaker for the same $199 as everyone else but they’re throwing in a free Google Home Mini. Not that I need another Mini around the house but they make a great gift for the holidays.

That’s not all you’ll find during Tink’s Cyber Monday sale. You can score up to 43% off and free shipping on Assistant-compatible devices from Nest, Sonos, Phillips Hue and many more but the deals won’t last long so check them out while you still can.

