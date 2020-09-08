Deal Alert: Get this $230 Harmon Kardon speaker w/Google Assistant for $90

For nearly 70 years, Harmon Kardon has been an industry leader in high-fidelity audio equipment. In keeping with the times, the sound-centric company has jumped in feet first with products powered by Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. These speakers are geared toward the tech-savvy audiophile and because of Harmon Kardon’s audio mastery, they are not cheap. The Citation One w/Google Assistant is no exception. Slightly larger than a Google Home, the Harmon Kardon Citation One features powerful low ends with impressive volumes that don’t distort when you’re really wanting to jam out. That audio quality and the addition of the Google Assistant would normally run you $229.99 but Best Buy’s Deal of the Day has knocked the speaker’s price down to less than $100.

Like any good Google Assistant speaker, the Citation One will allow you to control all the Assistant-enabled devices in your home. You can add the Harmon Kardon to any speaker group. I would bet that this would make a good companion to a Google Home Max much the same as the setup we have with the Belkin Sound Form Elite. Regardless of how you use it, the sale price of $89.99 makes this the best smart speaker deal we’ve seen in quite a while. If you’ve been considering which Assistant speaker to buy, this should definitely be at the top of your list but you have to get it today. Best Buy’s deal only lasts until midnight or until they sell out. That probably won’t take long as the gray model has already done so. Check out the deal below.

Harmon Kardon Citation One w/Google Assistant