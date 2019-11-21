Deal Alert: Enjoy storytime with the Google Assistant, Frozen 2 and more for only $25

Growing up, we had a shelf full of Little Golden Books and to this day, one of my fondest childhood memories was sitting on the floor and reading along with the companion 45 records that you could purchase. I know, I’m dating myself but I don’t care. I enjoy reading to my kids but I equally take pride in seeing the sparkle in their eyes when they get into a good story.

Now, thanks to the Google Assistant, Disney and a sweet deal from Walmart, you can enjoy some next-generation storytelling with read alongs from fan favorites such as The Lion King, Alladin and the just-released Frozen 2 adventure. The deal from Walmart includes a Google Home Mini and your choice of the Frozen 2 Little Golden Book or a three-pack of books that includes The Lion King, Alladin and the original Frozen. Both bundles are currently discounted to $25 which is a mere $6 more than you can get the Mini this coming Black Friday. Even better, the read-along feature works with any Google Home device.

Already have enough Google Home Minis around the house? No worries. You can purchase just the book and enjoy the same, great storytime features. These aren’t the only books that will work with the Google Assistant, either. You can choose from any of the following Little Golden Books and create an interactive storytelling experience for you and the kiddo.

Frozen 2, The Three Little Pigs, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Coco, Jack Jack Attack, Mickey Mouse and his Spaceship, Moana, Toy Story 3, Peter Pan Ara the Star Engineer, Aladdin, Lion King, Mulan, Frozen, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, Mickey Mouse Goes Christmas Shopping.

These are great tools to help your kids to get excited about reading and for $25, it’s a great deal. You can find the Google Home bundles as well as a plethora of Little Golden Books to get started on your collection.

Frozen 2 book with Google Home Mini3-book bundle with Google Home Mini Little Golden Books from Walmart