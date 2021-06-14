Deal Alert: Discounts on all things Nest and more

Father’s Day is rapidly approaching and what self-respecting dad wouldn’t love some new smart home gear? Whether you’re in the market for a new smart display or you want to upgrade your smart speaker game, Google has dropped some deals on just about every Nest product on the market. You can find these deals at most any authorized Google retailer such as Best Buy or BH Photo and where you buy is really up to you. That said, Google One subscribers do enjoy a tasty 10% back in store credit when you purchase directly from Google’s storefront. Let’s do a quick rundown of what’s on sale and then, I’ll point you in the direction of where you can pick up a new Nest device.

Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Google’s second-generation Nest Hub smart display brings just enough upgrades to the table to make it a great option for someone wanting the latest and greatest from the Google Assistant. With built-in sleep tracking, improved audio and a cheaper MSRP than its predecessor, this is probably the best all-around Google Assistant smart display when you’re talking value proposition. The only drawback is that the Nest Hub does not have a camera as it is intended for use in the bedroom. Don’t buy it thinking you’ll make a video call with it because you can’t. Normally $99, you can pick up the 2nd Gen Nest Hub smart display in one of four colors for only $79.99, and, in my humble opinion, that’s a very good deal.

Nest Audio

During last week’s podcast, we talked at length about upcoming Google hardware and the direction the company should take with new products. I referenced how good the all-new Nest Audio was and suggested that Google shouldn’t try to reinvent the wheel but instead, create really good devices that look and feel premium but priced competitively. The Nest Audio is the perfect example of that type of product. Google crammed in very impressive audio into an Assistant-enabled speaker that is compact, looks great, and is priced just right at $99. Yes, you can get a more premium audio experience but you’re aren’t going to get that experience for under a hundred bucks unless you happen across a killer sale.

At $99, the Nest Audio is an easy recommendation to anyone wanting a really good Assistant smart speaker. Take $25 off and I’d put the speaker up against any in the niche when it comes to price versus value. Right now, you can pick up the Nest Audio in your choice of five colors for the beautifully low price of $74.99. Whether it’s for Father’s Day or simply a gift to yourself, this is a solid purchase on a smart speaker that I think you will love.

Nest Hub Max

If you’re looking for a larger smart display that is full-featured, includes a camera, and has booming audio, Google’s Nest Hub Max is also on offer at the moment. The larger Nest Hub smart display features a 10″ HD display, stereo speakers with a 75mm woofer, and Face Match that customized the smart display experience specifically to each user when the camera detects your face. The camera also doubles as a Nest Cam which allows you to check in on things when you’re away from home. Normally $229, most retailers have the Nest Hub max on sale for $199. Walmart is also throwing in a 4-month trial membership to Tidal when you buy the Max.

Other Google Deals

Google has knocked down the price of most of its hardware at the moment. Below, you’ll find of list of discounted #madebygoogle products ranging from smart phones to Nest Minis and more. These would make great Father’s Day gifts but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a little peek for yourself. Right?

