The Chrome Cast 116: More Pixel Fold leaks and thoughts on the new Pixel Buds

This week on The Chrome Cast, we stay in a pretty #madebyGoogle sort of mood. Starting with some early thoughts on the new Pixel Buds A-Series, we talk through all that Google is doing right in this space and – perhaps more importantly – all the things they are still basically missing on. Yes, the new earbuds are pretty nice, but they are on the pricey side for a device that lacks many of the features seen in far-cheaper headphones. On sale and closer to $79, these new Pixel Buds could be just the right price, though. Hopefully that happens with great regularity.

For the second half of the podcast, we delve into the recent reports on Google’s foldable OLED screens beginning manufacture in October. Samsung has been tapped for sourcing and The Elec says along with screens for VIVO and Xiaomi, Samsung will be manufacturing screens for Google as well. If this is the case, we’re likely tracking an unveiling of the Pixel Fold in October at Google’s hardware event and perhaps a release of this still-mysterious phone sometime in late 2021.

NOTABLE LINKS

This episode is also brought to you by NordVPN. Get a VPN that takes your privacy seriously. NordVPN is our VPN of choice and will secure your browsing on your Chromebook or on any device. Use NordVPN to keep your private data to yourself whether you are at home or on the go! CLICK HERE to try it out and get a 3-year deal for $3.49/month.