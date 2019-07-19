Deal Alert: ASUS Chromebook C434 Back Under $500

Amazon’s Prime Days brought some significant discount on a number of premium Chromebooks. One of the best devices available during the sale was the ASUS Chromebook C434.

The thin-bezel convertible was on sale for $489.99 and the deal even lasted a few hours after Prime Day ended. Eventually, Amazon’s stock was depleted and the ASUS returned to its original $569.99.

Thankfully, a near-Prime Day discount has returned for the flagship Chromebook from ASUS. You can currently pick up the Core m3, 4GB/64GB version on Amazon for $499.99. That’s a savings of $70.

It’s not quite the savings you can get on some other devices at Best Buy at the moment but it’s the best deal around on the C434 and it’s well worth $500 in my opinion.